Brian KURTZ

Notice Condolences

Brian KURTZ Notice
KURTZ Brian Loved by his wife Carol, daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Michael, and grandson Jack. Brian lived a full life without compromise, dying unexpectedly on Monday. A strong and articulate man, Brian was also a wise, funny and caring Pop.



Brian made a significant contribution to rugby league in the Illawarra as the Foundation President of the Illawarra Steelers. He then went on to spend many years as a Vice President of the NSW Rugby League, dedicating much of his life to the game.



Brian's family invite you to join them in honouring his life at a service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday June 7, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 5, 2019
