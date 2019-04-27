|
REID BRIAN JOHN of Wollongong Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in hospital in Perth on April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Judy and Bruce, David and Andrea, John. Much loved Grandpa of Kerrie, Mark, Lisa, Jasper, Ruby, Oliver, Etienne. Loved brother of Derek and Ian (both dec). Aged 89 Years A True Gentleman In God's Care Relatives and friends are invited to attend Brian's memorial service to be held at St Michaels Cathedral, Market Street Wollongong on Friday May 3, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Council NSW would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019