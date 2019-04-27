Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian DAVIS


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Brian DAVIS Notice
DAVIS Brian 08.04.1933 - 14.04.2019

Late of Bulli



Loving Husband of Babs. Caring Dad and Father-In-Law of Christine & Phil, Steve & Erica and Greg & Danielle. Treasured Papa of Jody, Kirby & Marco, Cai, Kim, Leon and Marci and Great Papa of Kingston.



Will Be Remembered As A Very Kind Man



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for BRIAN to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Monday 29th April 2019, commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsons Research would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices