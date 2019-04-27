|
DAVIS Brian 08.04.1933 - 14.04.2019
Late of Bulli
Loving Husband of Babs. Caring Dad and Father-In-Law of Christine & Phil, Steve & Erica and Greg & Danielle. Treasured Papa of Jody, Kirby & Marco, Cai, Kim, Leon and Marci and Great Papa of Kingston.
Will Be Remembered As A Very Kind Man
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for BRIAN to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, BULLI on Monday 29th April 2019, commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinsons Research would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019