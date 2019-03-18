|
CVETKOVSKI Bota of Shellharbour
With sadness we announce the passing of Bota on March 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Krste (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Milena and Alex, Lupcho. Cherished Baba of her grandchildren Michael, Belinda, Matthew, Rebecca, Vanessa and her 9 great grandchildren. Bota will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our hearts
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong TODAY, Monday March 18, 2019 at 6pm.
Bota's funeral service will be held in, St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street, Wollongong on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at 12noon, to be followed by burial in Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2019