BOGOJA "Bob" SITNIKOSKI

SITNIKOSKI BOGOJA 'Bob'



Passed away suddenly on February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Milica. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert and Mary, and Lalita. Adored Dedo of his much loved grandchildren Brianna, and Michael. Loved brother of Blaguna (dec), Lube (dec) and Milco. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 67 Years

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever in our hearts.

BOG DA GO PROSTI



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held at the St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 11am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.

Prayers will be held at Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday February 25, 2019 at 6pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Australian Kidney Foundation

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2019
