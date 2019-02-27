Home
BEVERLEY "BEV" FLANNERY

FLANNERY BEVERLEY 'BEV' of Warilla



Passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother of Bill, Judy, Robyn, Jenny, Sue (dec), Mick and their partners. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bev will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Reunited with John and Sue



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Beverley's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Friday March 1, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
