WARBY BETTY (nee Walsh)
of Jamberoo
Passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at Bupa Aged Care Berry. Beloved wife of the late George. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Marie and Alan (dec), Vincent and Carole, Paul and Cheryl. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Therase and Gavin, Simone, Matthew and Jayne, Nicole and great grandchildren Brandon, and Leo-George. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 97 Years
Requiem Mass for the repose of Betty's soul will be celebrated at St Matthews Catholic Church, Chapel Lane Jamberoo on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Jamberoo Cemetery, Drualla Road, Jamberoo.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019