RICKLEMAN Betty of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert (dec). Dearly loved mother of John and Robyn. Loving Nan of her grandchildren James, Nicholas, Daniel, Marli and Bill and of her great grandchildren Oskar, River and Obie. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 90 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
