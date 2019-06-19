|
|
TAYLOR (nee Counsell) Betty Joy Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis . Loving mother and mother in law of Kim and Darren Kerr and Meagan and Tim Knowles. Much loved Nan of Emily and Nathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Beverley and Neville Gathercole and Stephen and Cheryl Spence. Loved aunty of their children.
Aged 80Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 10am
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019