Betty Joy TAYLOR

Betty Joy TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR (nee Counsell) Betty Joy Passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis . Loving mother and mother in law of Kim and Darren Kerr and Meagan and Tim Knowles. Much loved Nan of Emily and Nathan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Beverley and Neville Gathercole and Stephen and Cheryl Spence. Loved aunty of their children.



Aged 80Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes HighwayBulli on Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 10am



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019
