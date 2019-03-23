|
|
HODGSON Betty Dawn of Albion Park Rail
Passed away peacefully on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Garry. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lynette and Peter, Peter and Davina, and step mother of Lex and Jenny, Kim and Ian. Much loved Nanna and Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of her family. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019