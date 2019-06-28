Home
Byrnes Betty 22-6-19 Late of Forster formerly of Primbee. Beloved wife of Alan (dec). Much loved mother & mother in law of Allan (dec) Graeme & Lorraine, Baby Rhonda (dec) and Phillip. Adored Nana to Annie, James, Bonny & Chance. Aunty Betty to Shan & Ian Downie. AGED 90 YEARS A life devoted to her family Now dancing in the stars with her beloved Buddy A funeral service will be held at the St Albans Anglican Church Forster, on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 commencing at 12 noon prior to interment in the Forster cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 28, 2019
