BETTE PATRICIA BARTON

BARTON BETTE PATRICIA of Kiama



Passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019. Beloved partner of Bruce. Dearly loved mother of Kate, and Gregory. Much loved grandmother of Matthew, Melanie, and Kyah. Loved sister and sister in law of Ken and Molly.



Aged 90 Years

We will miss your smiling face, a special person,

no one can replace



Bette's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 14, 2019
