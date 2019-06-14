|
BARTON BETTE PATRICIA of Kiama
Passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019. Beloved partner of Bruce. Dearly loved mother of Kate, and Gregory. Much loved grandmother of Matthew, Melanie, and Kyah. Loved sister and sister in law of Ken and Molly.
Aged 90 Years
We will miss your smiling face, a special person,
no one can replace
Bette's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Tuesday June 18, 2019 at 2pm. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 14, 2019