|
|
MITCHELL Beryl of Woonona
Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. Dearly beloved Wife of Harry (dec). Adored and cherished Mother and Mother-in-law of David & Pamela and Pamela. Loving Grandma of Tammy, Brooke, Caitlyn and Darren. Devoted Great Grandma of Imogen, Alexandra, Chloe, Mason and Jordan.
Aged 86 years
Now At Peace
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Beryl are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Bulli Anglican Church, 66 Park Road, Bulli, on Wednesday 20th March, 2019 commencing at 10.00am.
In lieu of flowers donation to the Bulli Anglican Church would be appreciated. A donation box will be available on the day.
Beryl's family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff both at IRT Woonona and Wollongong Public Hospital.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019