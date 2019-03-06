Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Bernard Patrick "Bernie" BOURKE


1942 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Bernard Patrick "Bernie" BOURKE Notice
BOURKE Bernard "Bernie" Patrick of Dapto



Passed away suddenly at home on March 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Father and father-in-law of Gary & Leanne, Michael & Monique, Stewart & Nikki. Grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Bernie will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.



Aged 76 Years

'Gone For A Beer With His Mates'



Relatives and friends of Bernie are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday March 8, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Hospital for Women Neo-Natal Unit would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019
