BOURKE Bernard "Bernie" Patrick of Dapto
Passed away suddenly at home on March 4, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Father and father-in-law of Gary & Leanne, Michael & Monique, Stewart & Nikki. Grandfather of his 9 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. Bernie will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Aged 76 Years
'Gone For A Beer With His Mates'
Relatives and friends of Bernie are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday March 8, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Royal Hospital for Women Neo-Natal Unit would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019