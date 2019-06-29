|
ELBOURNE Bernard Dearly beloved husband of Edyth (dec). Loving father and father-in-law of Karen & John, Mark & Debbie. Adored partner of Shirley. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of Matthew, Brooke, Christopher, Jaimie and Edie.
01/04/1938 - 26/06/2019
Relatives and friends of Bernie are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 3rd July, 2019 commencing at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 29, 2019