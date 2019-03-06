|
|
BROOMBY BERNADEAN of Shellharbour
Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully whilst sleeping on February 23, 2019. Wife of Peter (dec). Mother and mother-in-law of Marguerite and Greg. Beloved Nan of Matthew, James, Ben, and Sam. Nanna to Harrison, her special special boy.
Aged 76 Years
Nan will be sadly missed by her
loving family and friends
A funeral service for Bernadean will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Friday March 8, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Guide Dogs NSW/ACT
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 6, 2019