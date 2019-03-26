Home
Benita DEGABRIELE

Benita DEGABRIELE Notice
DEGABRIELE (nee Cowling) Benita Of Warrawong



Passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the Joseph (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Nikki. Much loved Nan of Jade, Amber. Benita will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 84 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Benita's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Wednesday 27 March, 2019 at 10am. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 26, 2019
