|
|
HARPER Ben Simon 18.03.1980 - 12.02.2019
Beloved Son of Terry and Anne. Cherished and devoted Father of Jaida. Loving Brother and Brother-In-Law of Luke and Mea. Much loved by Karen, Zoe, Rachel and Lydia.
Always Loved. Always Remembered.
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for BEN to be held in the chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Wednesday 20th February 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, consideration of donation to The Chris O'Brien Lifehouse would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019