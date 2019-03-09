Home
SHARPE Barry Of Fairy Meadow passed away peacefully on 5th March, 2019. Dearly beloved Husband of Janet (dec). Loving Father and Father-in-law to Debbie & Alan. Cherished Pop to his Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.



Aged 80 Years Young



The relatives and friends of Barry are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 13th March, 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 9, 2019
