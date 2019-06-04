|
NEILSON Barry 14.12.1942 - 01.06.2019
Beloved Husband of Lorraine. Loving Father and Father-In-Law of Kim & Mark and Anne & Geoff. Treasured Pop of James & Nicola, Nathan & Mikaela, Daniel and Emily. Loved Brother of Kevin (dec) & Patricia and Elaine & Mervyn. Cherished Son-In-Law of Molly.
Forever In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for BARRY to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 6th June commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers donations to MS Society may be considered.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from June 4 to June 6, 2019