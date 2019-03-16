Home
Services
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Milton Bernard RYAN

Notice Condolences

Barry Milton Bernard RYAN Notice
RYAN Barry Milton Bernard 'Joe' On Monday 11 March 2019 at Pioneer House Mudgee. Late of Cedar Grove, Keiraville. Son of Arthur & Gladys (both dec). Loved brother of Jack, Joan and Toby (all dec). Aged 83 years "Feeding the magpies" The relatives and friends of Mr Barry Ryan are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in Wollongong Memorial Gardens Chapel, Unanderra on Thursday 21 March, 2019, commencing at 12 noon. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 Mudgee & Districts ceastaghandcarroll.com.au Ph: 02 6372 2384
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices