RYAN Barry Milton Bernard 'Joe' On Monday 11 March 2019 at Pioneer House Mudgee. Late of Cedar Grove, Keiraville. Son of Arthur & Gladys (both dec). Loved brother of Jack, Joan and Toby (all dec). Aged 83 years "Feeding the magpies" The relatives and friends of Mr Barry Ryan are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in Wollongong Memorial Gardens Chapel, Unanderra on Thursday 21 March, 2019, commencing at 12 noon. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 Mudgee & Districts ceastaghandcarroll.com.au Ph: 02 6372 2384
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 16, 2019