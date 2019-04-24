Home
Barry Leonard LONG

LONG Barry Leonard

of Albion Park



Passed away peacefully on April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father and father in law of Elizabeth and Trevor (dec), Lynette and John, Leonard and Danica. Much loved poppy of Tiffany, William and Ayaka, Mairead and Liam, Laurence, Charles, Mickayla and Joshua, Eylish and Jacob.



Aged 82 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barry's funeral service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, Gibsons Road, Figtree on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
