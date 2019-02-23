Home
HOLZ BARRY of Kiama Downs



Passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mamie (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Grant (dec), Bryan and Sharon, Warren and Colin. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Jackson, Jessica, and Kate. Barry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 87 Years

A life well lived

Reunited with Mamie



Barry's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at 12noon. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 23, 2019
