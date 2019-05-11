JONES (Trudgett) Barbara Rose of Dapto formerly of Orange







Barbara passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 7th May 2019. Loving wife of the late Robert. Adored and much loved mother and mother in law of Ann-Maree and Tony, Mark and Angela, Rodney and Vicki. Cherished Nan to Mathew, Kyle, Ashleigh, Dale, Dylan, Dean. Loving Great Nan to Addison, Ella. Dear sister and sister in law to all her siblings and their partners. Barbara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.







Aged 80 years







You are forever in our hearts and our memories of you will be treasured always.







Relatives and friends of Barbara are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 14th May 2019 commencing at 10 am.







In lieu of flowers donations to MS research will be greatly appreciated.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary