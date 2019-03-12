|
|
MITCHELL Barbara of Kanahooka, formerly of Helensburgh
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Roy. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Steven & Penny, Susan & Darryl. Adored Nan of Peter, Angie, Glen, Steven, her 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild (dec). Barbara will be sadly missed by her loving family.
Aged 81 Years
Rest In Peace
Relatives and friends of Barbara are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Thursday March 14, 2019 commencing at 2pm. Following the service, the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 12, 2019