Barbara May SHAW

Notice Condolences

Barbara May SHAW Notice
SHAW Barbara May Passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Dearly loved mother of Jennifer (dec) and Karen. Loving Nanna of Matthew. Loved sister and sister in law. Treasured dancing partner and companion of Jim. Barbara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85Years

We will miss your smiling face



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held at Figtree Anglican Church, Gibsons Road Figtree on Monday May 27, 2019 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Carers, Wollongong Hospital would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2019
