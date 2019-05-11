Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara ALEXANDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Joan ALEXANDER


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barbara Joan ALEXANDER Notice
ALEXANDER (Wilson) Barbara Joan 25/9/1933 to 9/5/2019



Peace at last for our bubbling Barbie.

Much loved mother of Bram, Susan (dec) and Adam.

Loving grandmother to Oliver, Charles, Will and Liam.

Fondly remembered by Carolyn and Michael.

Dear sister to Bev and Billy (dec).

Many thanks to Karen and Estia Figtree staff for Barb's dignified and comfortable care.



'forever in our hearts'



Relatives and friends of Barb are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Thursday 16th May 2019 commencing at 10:30am.



Barb loved her colours so colourful clothing on the day would seem appropiate, including purple.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.