|
|
ALEXANDER (Wilson) Barbara Joan 25/9/1933 to 9/5/2019
Peace at last for our bubbling Barbie.
Much loved mother of Bram, Susan (dec) and Adam.
Loving grandmother to Oliver, Charles, Will and Liam.
Fondly remembered by Carolyn and Michael.
Dear sister to Bev and Billy (dec).
Many thanks to Karen and Estia Figtree staff for Barb's dignified and comfortable care.
'forever in our hearts'
Relatives and friends of Barb are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange on Thursday 16th May 2019 commencing at 10:30am.
Barb loved her colours so colourful clothing on the day would seem appropiate, including purple.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019