Barbara HORE

Notice Condolences

Barbara HORE Notice
HORE Barbara of Warilla formerly of Clarence Town



Passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of John (dec). Dearly loved and adored mother and mother in law of Mark and Marysol, Charlie and Denise, Leo, Timothy and Kylie. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Melissa, Nathan, Ella, Joshua, Chantell, Mary Grace. Barbara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 81 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Friday 3 May, 2019 at 11am. Following her service, her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2019
