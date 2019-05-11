Home
HATCH (Née Tenison-Woods) Barbara of Figtree, formerly of Thirroul and Cowra



Passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael (dec), Ian and Margaret (dec), Tony and Josie, Richard (dec) and Dianne, Phillip and Tricia, Shirley and Bill. Much loved Nan of her 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Barbara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 98Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Thursday May 16, 2019 at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 11, 2019
