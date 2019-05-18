Home
Barbara Gwen TULLY


1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barbara Gwen TULLY Notice
TULLY (Hepburn) Barbara Gwen of Shellharbour and West Wollongong

Born in Gordon NSW



Barbara passed away surrounded by her loving family on 14th May 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter Donkin and Allan Tully. Only sister to Malcolm Hepburn and his dear wife Helen. Loving mother and mother in law to Penny & Joe, Rob & Rose, Rusty & Bronwyn, Victoria (dec), Clay, Alyssa & Farran, Roydon & Peta and Beau. Nanna Barbara to her 28 grandchildren (includes partners) and great granny to her 20 great grandchildren. Barbara will be greatly missed by her extended family and friends.



In her 90th year

Rejoicing with the Lord



A Funeral Service will be held to celebrate Barbara's life at 2:30pm on Thursday 23rd May 2019 in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive Kembla Grange. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 18, 2019
