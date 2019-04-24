|
CREW, Barbara Dawn (nee Young, Brown) - 22nd April 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Late of Goulburn, formerly of Harden & Wollongong. Beloved mother of Sharyn & Greg, Michael & Tracey, Julie & John, Tanya & John. Dearest sister to Carol, Richard, Robyn & their respective families. Beloved niece of Grace. Loved grandmother to her 7 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren. Dearest friend to Joy. 'Will Be Sadly Missed' Barbara's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11-00am Friday 26th April 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. R. J. SIDNEY CRAIG FUNERAL DIRECTORS AFDA (NSW) EST. 1837 298 SLOANE STREET, GOULBURN, NSW 2580 CONTACT: (02) 4821 2122
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 24, 2019
