Barbara DAVAGE

DAVAGE Barbara Late of Caroline Chisholm Aged Care Nursing Home, Lane Cove. Passed away peacefully on the 14th April, 2019. Loved sister to Phylis (England). Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Tony and Janice - Adrian and Lesley To her grandchildren. Aged 90 Finally at Peace The family would like to thank the Aged Care Team at the Royal North Shore Hospital. A private service has been held. The funeral was held at Guardian Funerals 197 Delhi Road North Ryde NSW 2113
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019
