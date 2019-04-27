|
|
DAVAGE Barbara Late of Caroline Chisholm Aged Care Nursing Home, Lane Cove. Passed away peacefully on the 14th April, 2019. Loved sister to Phylis (England). Much loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Tony and Janice - Adrian and Lesley To her grandchildren. Aged 90 Finally at Peace The family would like to thank the Aged Care Team at the Royal North Shore Hospital. A private service has been held. The funeral was held at Guardian Funerals 197 Delhi Road North Ryde NSW 2113
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019