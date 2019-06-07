|
|
|
PARKHILL, Audrey (nee Miller) 11/11/1933-1/6/2019 Aged 85 years Late of Sussex Inlet and Coledate With great sadness, we inform you of the passing of our Mum, Nana, and Great-Nana Audrey Parkhill. Loving wife of William (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Glynis, Marion (dec), Billy, Gary, Janet and David. Cherished Nana of Melissa, Ben, Mathew, Nicole, Daniel, Kirsten, Corey, Aaron and their partners and children. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty to all her family. A beautiful lady who will be greatly missed. Audrey's funeral will be held in the Chapel, Shoalhaven Memorial Gardens, Worrigee Road, Worrigee, on Wednesday 16/6/2019 at 11am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 7, 2019
