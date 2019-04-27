|
AKHURST Audrey June of Balgownie formerly of Maitland
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bruce. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Marie, David and Katie, and Wayne. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 84 Years
Reunited with Dad
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Audrey's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Thursday May 2, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Council Australia would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 27, 2019