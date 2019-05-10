Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for AUDREY MAILLAKAKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

AUDREY JESSIE MAILLAKAKIS

Notice Condolences

AUDREY JESSIE MAILLAKAKIS Notice
MAILLAKAKIS AUDREY JESSIE of Albion Park

formerly of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Emmanuel. Dearly loved mother of Pamela, Nicholas and Angela. Much loved Gran of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 94 Years

A life well lived

At Peace



Audrey's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday May 13, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.