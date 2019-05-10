|
|
MAILLAKAKIS AUDREY JESSIE of Albion Park
formerly of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family on May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Emmanuel. Dearly loved mother of Pamela, Nicholas and Angela. Much loved Gran of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 94 Years
A life well lived
At Peace
Audrey's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday May 13, 2019 at 12noon. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 10, 2019