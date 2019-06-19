|
WILLIAMS Athol Passed away suddenly on June 11, 2019 whilst holidaying in Hervey Bay. Beloved husband of Imelda (dec). Dearly loved and adored father and father in law of Peter and Nam, Jennifer and Tim. Much loved Pop and grandpop. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle. Athol will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Athol's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths AvenueWarilla on Friday June 21, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019