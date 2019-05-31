Home
ANTONY MCQUADE


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences
ANTONY MCQUADE Notice
MCQUADE ANTONY Loving Husband to Therese. Adored Father and Father in law to Alison & Darren, Stuart & Debbie, and Philip. Cherished Grandad to Michael, Nathan, Olivia, Toby, Jessica and Hunter. Beloved Brother and Uncle.





Aged 71 Years



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Antony to be offered at St Paul's Catholic Church, 251 Tongarra Rd, Albion Park on Saturday 1st June 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Following the Mass the funeral will proceed to the adjoining Church Cemetery for burial.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation

to C7 West Oncology Wollongong Hospital,

a box will be located at the Church.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 31, 2019
