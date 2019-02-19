SANSONE Antonio of Lake Heights







With sadness we announce the passing of Antonio on Saturday February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria Nicola. Dearly loved father and father in law of Teresa and Stephen, Giuseppe and Gabbi, Maria (dec). Much loved Nonno of Aaron, Emma, Dakota, Diego, Dvon, and Dakeesha. Antonio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.







Aged 83 Years



Resting in God's care with his beloved Maria







Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday 21 February, 2019 at 6pm.







A Mass Of Christian burial for the repose of Antonio's soul will be celebrated in, St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Friday February 22, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by entombment in The Crypts of the Guardian Angels Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.







In lieu of flowers, donations to



Diabetes NSW & ACT would be appreciated.







Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary