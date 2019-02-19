Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio SANSONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio SANSONE

Notice Condolences

Antonio SANSONE Notice
SANSONE Antonio of Lake Heights



With sadness we announce the passing of Antonio on Saturday February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria Nicola. Dearly loved father and father in law of Teresa and Stephen, Giuseppe and Gabbi, Maria (dec). Much loved Nonno of Aaron, Emma, Dakota, Diego, Dvon, and Dakeesha. Antonio will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 83 Years

Resting in God's care with his beloved Maria



Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday 21 February, 2019 at 6pm.



A Mass Of Christian burial for the repose of Antonio's soul will be celebrated in, St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Rd, Warrawong on Friday February 22, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by entombment in The Crypts of the Guardian Angels Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Diabetes NSW & ACT would be appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.