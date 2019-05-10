|
|
CARCAR Antonia Passed away on May 6th 2019, formerly of Berkeley. Dearly beloved Wife of the late Angel. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Angel (dec) & Maria-Lina, Jesus & Maria. Adored and cherished Nan to her many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren.
Aged 93 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Reunited with both of her Angels
Relatives and friends of Antonia are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday May 13th 2019 commencing at 9.30am. Following refreshments, the Funeral will proceed to Kembla Grange Lawn Cemetery where Antonia will be laid to rest.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 10, 2019