McNally Anthony James (Tony) of Balgownie Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on 11th May 2019. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Brendan and Stacey, Clare and Justin. Loving Popple of Noah, Jack, Ellie, Harry, Mia and Ryley. Loving brother and brother in law of Peta and Peter. Tony will be sadly missed and forever in the hearts of his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 65 years Rest In Peace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's Memorial Service to be held at the Balgownie Hotel function room, Balgownie Road, Balgownie on Friday 24th May 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stars of Wollongong Dance For Cancer would be appreciated. A box will be available for donations at the Memorial Service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019