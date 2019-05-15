Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony MCNALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony James "Tony" MCNALLY

Notice Condolences

Anthony James "Tony" MCNALLY Notice
McNally Anthony James (Tony) of Balgownie Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on 11th May 2019. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Brendan and Stacey, Clare and Justin. Loving Popple of Noah, Jack, Ellie, Harry, Mia and Ryley. Loving brother and brother in law of Peta and Peter. Tony will be sadly missed and forever in the hearts of his loving family and many dear friends. Aged 65 years Rest In Peace Relatives and friends are invited to attend Tony's Memorial Service to be held at the Balgownie Hotel function room, Balgownie Road, Balgownie on Friday 24th May 2019 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stars of Wollongong Dance For Cancer would be appreciated. A box will be available for donations at the Memorial Service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.