STEEL-WILSON, Anne Maree (nee Barclay) Died peacefully after a short battle with leukemia, 29th April, 2019. Loved daughter of the late Malcolm and Mona Barclay. Cherished wife of Robert (dec). Loving sister of Malcolm (dec), Joy and Lois. Proud mother of Phillip and David (dec.). "Taken too soon" STEEL-WILSON, Anne Maree (nee Barclay) Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Memorial Service for the late Mrs. Anne Steel-Wilson at the Church of Christ, 55 Guava Street, Red Cliffs, Victoria on Friday, 10th May, 2019 commencing at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Leukemia Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A private interment will take place at Anne's request. North West Funerals, Mildura (03) 5023 1234
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 4, 2019