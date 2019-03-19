|
CORMICK Anne Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 15th March, 2019. Late of Albion Park. Loving Wife of Brad. Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Aaron & Shanan, Nathan & Cassie, Sarah & John, Matthew & Tahlia and Joel. Adored Nanny of her 8 Grandchildren. Anne will be sadly missed by her parents Norm & Betty and her brothers Robert, Brian, Roy and Alan and sister June and her neices & nephews.
Aged 60 Years
In Her Saviours Hands
Relatives & friends of Anne are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Albion Park Anglican Church, 253 Tongarra Road, Albion Park on Thursday 21st March, 2019 commencing at 10:30am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for burial.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Wollongong Cancer Carers. A box will be available at the Church door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019