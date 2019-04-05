|
|
ZOSZAK Anna of Gwynneville
Passed away suddenly on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Kassa and Kathy, Krystyna and Dario, John and Sue. Much loved Granny of Karen, Alex, Alissa (dec), Emma, Sean, Robert, Rebecca and their families. Anna will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here, in Ukraine and Poland.
Aged 93 Years
Reunited with Michael
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Anna's soul will be celebrated in, Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway, Unanderra on Monday 8 April, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by burial in Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 5, 2019