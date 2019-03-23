MASTROIANNI Angela of Port Kembla,



formerly of Italy







Angela passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francesco. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Glenis, Tony and Rosetta, Fiorina and Michael. Adored Nonna of Damien and Selena, Justin and Heidi, Aronne and Elisabeth, Giuliana, Renee, Simona and Bisnonna of Julian, Roman, Tavier and Ruby. Angela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.







Aged 95 Years



Forever in our hearts







Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday March 25, 2019 at 6pm.







Requiem Mass for the repose of Angela's soul will be celebrated in, St Patricks Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by entombment in the Crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.







In lieu of flowers, donations to



Palliative Care Service, Port Kembla Hospital



would be appreciated.











Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary