Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela MASTROIANNI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela MASTROIANNI

Notice Condolences

Angela MASTROIANNI Notice
MASTROIANNI Angela of Port Kembla,

formerly of Italy



Angela passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francesco. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John and Glenis, Tony and Rosetta, Fiorina and Michael. Adored Nonna of Damien and Selena, Justin and Heidi, Aronne and Elisabeth, Giuliana, Renee, Simona and Bisnonna of Julian, Roman, Tavier and Ruby. Angela will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 95 Years

Forever in our hearts



Rosary will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Monday March 25, 2019 at 6pm.



Requiem Mass for the repose of Angela's soul will be celebrated in, St Patricks Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 11am, to be followed by entombment in the Crypts at Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to

Palliative Care Service, Port Kembla Hospital

would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.