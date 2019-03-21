Home
Angela FORNER

Notice Condolences

Angela FORNER Notice
FORNER Angela Formerly of Berkeley



Dearly beloved wife of Giuseppe (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wanda & Vid, Sergio & Carol. Much loved nonna of Tania, David, Mark, Brendon and Adam. Bis nonna of Kieran, Dylan, Wyette, McKenleigh, Brody and Caleb. Grande nonna of Xylah.



Aged 92 Years



Relatives and friends of Angela are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 25th March, 2019 commencing at 10am. The funeral will then proceed to Lakeside Cemetery, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto for Burial. Donations are invited to Marco Polo Unanderra.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
