RICHARD ANDREW ROBERTS "Richie Man" 22.08.2006 - 29.05.2019
Our beautiful boy was taken way too soon. Adored son of Stacey & Richard. A much loved brother, grandson, great grandson, nephew and cousin who will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
He's Not The Frequent Flyer Anymore,
He's Flying Free.
Relatives and friends of Richie are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Tuesday June 11th, 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. At conclusion of the chapel service, the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Dapto for burial.
In honour of Richie, please wear
something purple or blue.
