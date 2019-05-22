|
SEARS ANDREW PATRICK of Sussex Inlet
formerly of Oak Flats
Passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Karen. Dearly loved father and father in law of Chris and Amie, Ben and Mandy. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Skyla, and Strummer. Loved brother and brother in law, Uncle and friend.
Aged 58 Years
Always Loved and Sadly Missed
Forever in our Hearts
Our memories of you will be treasured forever
Andrew's funeral service will be held at Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Monday May 27, 2019 at 11am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 22, 2019