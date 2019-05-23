|
|
TOSTI Anacleto 'Cleto' of Figtree
Passed away peacefully after a long illness on Monday May 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Bruna. Loving father and father in law of Fabio and Elizabeth, Laura and Riko. Dear Nonno of Adam and Lani. Loved brother of Pietro (dec), Raffaele, Natale and their families. Cleto will be sadly missed by his family and dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 90Years
At Peace
Requiem Mass for the repose of Cleto's soul will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church, 48 Princes Highway Unanderra on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to Wollongong Cemetery, Swan Street, Wollongong. All relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 23 to May 25, 2019