HARTLEY Amos of Kiama
Passed away on February 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dearly loved father and father in law of Ian and Karen, Allan and Jane, Janelle and Ian, Marlene and Curwen, Merrick, Gavin. Cherished Pop of his 18 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Loved brother and brother in law of Fay and Noel. Dear brother in law of Edna, Jean, June, Marg, Lorna. Amos will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Reunited with Betty
In God's care
A funeral service for Amos will be held at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Manning Street Kiama on Friday March 1, 2019 at 11:00am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Kiama Cemetery, Princes Highway, Bombo. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019