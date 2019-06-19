|
ZERIALI Amalia Passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Camillo, loving mother and mother-in-law to Sonia, Oriana, George, Russell, Greg, Jill. Much loved Nonna to Amy, Jason, Stephanie, John, Amanda, and Aaron. 'Bella' to her many great grandchildren.
Aged 86 years
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Amalia's funeral service to be held at in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10am.
Amalia requested, that friends who are able to attend, wear colourful clothes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Dementia Australia. A box will be available at the chapel door for this purpose
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 19, 2019